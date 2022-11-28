Advertisement

رياضة

إيران تطالب باستبعاد أميركا من المونديال بعد "واقعة العلم"

Lebanon 24
28-11-2022 | 23:00
قبل موقعتهم المرتقبة، طالب الإعلام الإيراني باستبعاد منتخب الولايات المتحدة من المونديال، بعد صورة نشرها الحساب الرسمي للمنتخب الأميركي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي لمنتخب أميركا صورة لترتيب المجموعة الثانية في المونديال التي تضم إنكلترا وويلز وإيران والولايات المتحدة، لكنه غير صورة العلم الإيراني.
ونشر الحساب صورة العلم الإيراني "المعدل"، بالألوان الأخضر والأبيض والأحمر، دون التفاصيل الدينية مثل لفظ "الله" و"الله أكبر" في العلم.
 
 
وأثار المنشور غضب الإيرانيين، وانتشرت حملة تطالب بإبعاد أميركا من المونديال، بسبب التصرف الذي اعتبره الإيرانيون "إهانة صريحة" لبلادهم.

ووفقا للإعلام الإيراني، فأن نشر صورة للعلم الخاطئ مخالف لقوانين فيفا، خاصة وإن جاءت من حساب رسمي، وإن الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم سيطلب بطرد المنتخب الأميركي من المونديال.

وستقابل إيران منتخب الولايات المتحدة في مباراة حاسمة بمونديال قطر، مساء الثلاثاء، سيتأهل الفائز منها للأدوار الإقصائية.
 
(سكاي نيوز عربية) 
 
 

رياضة

كأس العالم2022

