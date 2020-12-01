تعيين أول حكم امرأة لإدارة مباراة في دوري أبطال أوروبا!

🆕The referee who took charge of the #FIFAWWC final in 2019 has broken new ground



🇫🇷Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's @ChampionsLeague game when she oversees @juventusfc🆚@DynamoKyiv on Wednesday.



Get in there, Stephanie!👏 pic.twitter.com/qOZ6eLtoNh