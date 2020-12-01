رياضة

تعيين أول حكم امرأة لإدارة مباراة في دوري أبطال أوروبا!

Lebanon 24
01-12-2020 | 21:00
ستصبح الفرنسية ستيفاني فرابارت أول امرأة تدير مباراة في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم للرجال عندما يستضيف "يوفنتوس" الإيطالي منافسه "دينامو كييف" الأوكراني، غداً الأربعاء، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من دور المجموعات في البطولة القارية.

وأصبحت فرابارت، التي ستكمل عامها الـ37 الشهر المقبل، أول امرأة تدير مباراة بارزة في مسابقة تابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي "اليويفا" حين أدارت مواجهة "ليفربول" و"تشيلسي" في كأس السوبر الأوروبي في إسطنبول العام الماضي، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" عن وكالة "رويترز". 
  
كما أدارت فرابارت نهائي كأس العالم للسيدات 2019 بين الولايات المتحدة وهولندا، وأصبحت أول امرأة تدير مباراة في دوري الدرجة الأولى الفرنسي حين لعب "أميان" أمام "ستراسبورغ" في نيسان من العام الماضي.

وأدارت فرابارت أول مباراة لها في الدوري الأوروبي في تشرين الأول الماضي حين استضاف "ليستر سيتي" الإنكليزي منافسه "زوريا لوهانسك" الأوكراني.

المصدر: روسيا اليوم
