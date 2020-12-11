رياضة

رفضاً لاضطهاد مسلمي "الإيغور".. غريزمان ينهي شراكته مع "هواوي"!

11-12-2020 | 21:00
كشفت معلومات صحافية أنّ الدولي الفرنسي أنطوان غريزمان، نجم نادي "برشلونة" الإسباني، قام بإنهاء علاقته مع شركة "هواوي" الصينية العملاقة، بسبب ما اعتبره تورط الشركة في تسهيل عمليات الاضطهاد ضدّ مسلمي أقلية "الإيغور".

وذكرت وكالة "رويترز" أنّ غريزمان، قرّر وبلفتة إنسانية منه قطع شراكته مع "هواوي" الراعي الرسمي له، تعاطفاً مع مسلمي "الإيغور"، وأصدر بياناً رسمياً أعلن من خلاله قطع جميع العلاقات مع شركة "هواوي" بسبب إعلان الأخيرة عن تطوير تطبيق يتيح تعقب "الإيغور"، وهو ما رفضه اللاعب.

وبحسب ما ذكر موقع "bleacherreport"، فإنّ غريزمان قرر إنهاء شراكته مع "هواوي" الصينية، بسبب اتهامات بأن العلامة التجارية الإلكترونية اختبرت برنامج التعرف إلى الوجه للمساعدة في قمع الحكومة الصينية لشعب "الإيغور".
 
المصدر: سبوتنيك
