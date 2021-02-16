"تشيلسي" يتخطّى "نيوكاسل" في الدوري الإنكليزي! (فيديو)

Timo with the assist 🔥
Giroud with the BANG 💥
Opening the scoring against the Magpies#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/Kcz0V761xe
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2021
Timo with the assist 🔥
Giroud with the BANG 💥
Opening the scoring against the Magpies#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/Kcz0V761xe
Timooooooooooooooooo 🔥
So good to see Werner scoring again at the Bridge!#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/wnmeYzgbKd
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2021
Timooooooooooooooooo 🔥
So good to see Werner scoring again at the Bridge!#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/wnmeYzgbKd