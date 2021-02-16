رياضة

"تشيلسي" يتخطّى "نيوكاسل" في الدوري الإنكليزي! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-02-2021 | 23:00
تغلب نادي "تشيلسي" على ضيفه "نيوكاسل" بنتيجة 2-0، في المباراة التي أقيمت بينهما، أمس الإثنين، ضمن منافسات المرحلة 24 من الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.

وتقدم "تشيلسي" عن طريق الفرنسي أوليفير جيرو في الدقيقة 31، قبل أن يضيف تيمو فيرنر الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 39.

ورفع "تشيلسي" رصيده إلى 42 نقطة في المركز الرابع، أحد المراكز المؤهلة لدوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم المقبل، بفارق الأهداف عن "وست هام يونايتد" صاحب المركز الخامس بالرصيد ذاته من النقاط.

وتجمّد رصيد "نيوكاسل" عند 25 نقطة في المركز 17.
 
المصدر: د أ ب

