إصابة مروعة وضربة ممنوعة على عينه.. شاهدوا ردة فعل الفلسطيني بلال محمد (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-03-2021 | 15:00
انتهى النزال بين البريطاني ليون إدواردز، ونظيريه الأميركي بلال محمد ذي الأصول الفلسطينية ضمن دورة "UFC Fight Night 187" للفنون القتالية المختلطة (MMA) دون تحديد الفائز.
 
 


ففي الثانية الـ18 من الجولة الثانية من النزال بالوزن المتوسط، الذي أقيم في مدينة لاس فيغاس الأميركية، توقفت المواجهة إثر لكزة من البريطاني أصاب بإبهامه عين بلال محمد الذي سقط فورا على الأرض يتلوى من شدة الألم.   
 
 


ولم يكن الأنين من الضرر مسموعا للجمهور فحسب، بل كان مرئيا أيضا، حيث كانت عين محمد ملطخة بالدماء ومنتفخة.

وبعد فحص الطبيب قال محمد إنه لا يستطيع الرؤية، ليعلن حكم المواجهة انتهاء النزال بالتعادل دون تحديد فائز، على اعتبار أن الضربة لم تكن مقصودة. 

وكان المقاتل الفسطيني الذي يملك في رصيد 4 انتصارات، يبكي مباشرة بعد انتهاء النزال، وأعرب إدواردز عن خيبة أمله.

وقال المقاتل البريطاني: "أعتذرت لبلال، لم أقصد القيام بذلك، كنت أسدد ضربة على الرأس، وأنا أعتذر حقا، أفضل الخسارة على ما حدث، أنا فقط حزين القلب، لا أعرف ماذا أقول".

المصدر: روسيا اليوم
