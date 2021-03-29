رياضة

أول تعليق من رونالدو على انفعاله ورميه شارة قيادة منتخب البرتغال.. شاهدوا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
29-03-2021 | 09:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-807714-637526022163810597.jpg
Doc-P-807714-637526022163810597.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
علق النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو نجم يوفنتوس الإيطالي، على غضبه الشديد بعد تعادل منتخب بلاده أمام صربيا 2-2 ضمن التصفيات الأوروبية المؤهلة إلى مونديال قطر 2022.
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)




وفي الدقيقة الأخيرة من المباراة سدد النجم البرتغالي كرة أجمعت التقارير على تخطيها خط مرمى حارس المنافس قبل أن يبعدها لاعب صربيا، ولم يعلن حكم المباراة عن هدف، ليخرج رونالدو عن طوره ويعترض بشدة لدى حكم التماس، وتلقى بطاقة صفراء بسبب الاعتراض، قبل أن يغادر أرض الملعب بغضب شديد، بعد أن ألقى شارة قيادة المنتخب البرتغالي على الأرض.
 
 


وكتب رونالدو عبر حسابه في "إنستغرام" الذي يتابعه 273 مليون شخص حول العالم: "كوني قائدا لمنتخب البرتغال هو أحد أعظم الأمور التي أفخر بها في حياتي، ودائما ما قدمت وسأقدم كل ما لدي لبلدي، هذا لن يتغير أبدا. لكن هناك لحظات من الصعب التعامل معها، خصوصا عندما تشعر بأن أمة بالكامل تتضرر، نرفع رؤسنا إلى الأعلى ونواجه التحدي المقبل".
 
 



يذكر أن تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد VAR غير مطبقة في التصفيات.

وبهذا التعادل، تقاسم المنتخبان نقاط المباراة، وبقي المنتخب البرتغالي بصدارة ترتيب منتخبات المجموعة الأولى برصيد 4 نقاط وبفارق الأهداف المسجلة عن الوصيف منتخب صربيا.
المصدر: وكالات
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
12:00 | 2021-03-29
23:00 | 2021-03-28
21:00 | 2021-03-28
18:00 | 2021-03-28
17:03 | 2021-03-28
15:00 | 2021-03-28
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website