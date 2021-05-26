رياضة

ماذا قال محمد صلاح بعد فوزه بجائزة أفضل لاعب في ليفربول هذا الموسم؟

Lebanon 24
26-05-2021 | 05:00
علق الدولي المصري محمد صلاح لاعب ليفربول الإنكليزي، على فوزه بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الفريق هذا الموسم 2020/2021.
وكان ليفربول، قد أعلن فوز محمد صلاح بجائزة لاعب موسم 2020/2021 بتصويت الجماهير.

وعبر الموقع الرسمي للريدز، قال صلاح "بالطبع أنا سعيد للفوز بهذه الجائزة خاصة أنها جاءت بعد تصويت الجماهير، لكن الفوز بالمباريات النهائية والتأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا كان أهم شيء".
 


وأضاف "أعتقد أنني لعبت بشكل جيد هذا الموسم، لكن الأمر لا يتعلق بي فقط إنه يتعلق بالفريق".

وتابع "بالنسبة لنا كفريق، أعتقد أنه لو كانت الجماهير متواجدة في الملعب، لكان وضعنا أفضل بكثير، لقد عانينا الكثير هذا الموسم مع غياب الجماهير".
 


وواصل "سعدت في المباراة الأخيرة من الموسم التي لعبناها في وجود الجماهير، كان رائعا رؤيتهم مرة أخرى في الملعب".

وأكمل "أهم ما في الموسم كان هدف أليسون (في إشارة إلى هدف الحارس أليسون بيكر في الدقيقة 95 ضد وست بروميتش ألبيون في الجولة الـ37)، كانت تلك هي اللحظة التي شعرت فيها أننا سنلعب في دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم المقبل".

وأتم "أريد أن أقول شكرًا جزيلاً لكم على التصويت لي، أنا فخور جدا بذلك وسأراكم قريبا".
المصدر: سبوتنيك
