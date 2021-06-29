ألمانيا أم انكلترا؟.. الفيل "ياشودا" تتوقع نتيجة المواجهة اليوم (صورة وفيديو)

⚽💪 Who will be the winner of tomorrow's match #England vs. #Germany?
🐘🇩🇪 The elephant #oracle Yashoda from the Hamburg Zoo already knows the answer: Germany will win. Whether she is right once again will be seen tomorrow.#EURO2020 #Football #EuropeanChampionship pic.twitter.com/G4SACjXEQR
— Insights into Germany | deutschland.de (@ger_trends) June 28, 2021
