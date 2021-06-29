رياضة

ألمانيا أم انكلترا؟.. الفيل "ياشودا" تتوقع نتيجة المواجهة اليوم (صورة وفيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-06-2021 | 08:00
Doc-P-837895-637605654755653802.jpg
Doc-P-837895-637605654755653802.jpg photos 0
توقعت أنثى الفيل ياشودا، من حديقة حيوان بمدينة هامبورغ الألمانية، فوز المنتخب الألماني على نظيره الإنجليزي في المباراة المقررة الثلاثاء، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 بكأس الأمم الأوروبية.

وكانت توقعات ياشودا البالغة 42 عاما صائبة في خسارة المنتخب الألماني أمام نظيره الفرنسي في مباراته الأولى بالبطولة الأوروبية، ثم فوزه على البرتغال، وتعادله مع هنغاريا، خلال دور المجموعات.

وسحبت ياشودا العلم الألماني وليس العلم الإنجليزي، من سلة وضعت أمامها في حديقة الحيوان "هاجنبيك" بمدينة هامبورغ، لترسم البسمة على وجوه العديد من المشجعين الألمان الذين حضروا لمشاهدتها.

ويلتقي منتخب ألمانيا وصيف المجموعة السادسة (مجموعة الموت)، مع نظيره الإنجليزي متصدر المجموعة الرابعة، في قمة مباريات ثمن النهائي لمسابقة "يورو 2020" الليلة الساعة السابعة حسب توقيت مكة المكرمة على ملعب "ويمبلي" في لندن.
 
أنثى الفيل
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
