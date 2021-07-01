رياضة

تنس.. لاعبة عربية تطيح بفينوس ويليامز في "ويمبلدون"! (فيديو)

01-07-2021 | 09:00
Doc-P-838550-637607290191232679.jpg
Doc-P-838550-637607290191232679.jpg photos 0
باتت أُنس جابر المصنفة 24 عالمياً أول تونسية تبلغ الدور الثالث من بطولة "ويمبلدون" الإنكليزية، ثالث البطولات الأربع الكبرى بالتنس، بعد فوزها على الأميركية المخضرمة فينوس وليامز.

وحسمت جابر البالغة 26 عاماً المباراة لمصلحتها أمام حاملة اللقب 5 مرات بمجموعتين نظيفتين، بواقع: 7-5 و6-0.

وتقدم جابر مستويات مميزة هذا الموسم وأصبحت في وقت سابق من حزيران الحالي أول لاعبة عربية تحقق لقباً ضمن دورات رابطة المحترفات بتتويجها في دورة برمنغهام الإنكليزية، بحسب ما ذكرت وكالة "فرانس برس". 

وتلتقي جابر في الدور الثالث للبطولة العريقة التي تقام على الأراضي العشبية، حاملة اللقب عام 2017 الإسبانية غاربيني موغوروزا.

ولحقت فينوس البالغة 41 عاماً المصنفة 11 عالمياً بشقيقتها الأصغر سيرينا، التي خرجت الثلاثاء باكية من الدور الأول إثر انزلاقها وتعرضها لإصابة، إلا أنها ستكمل منافسات الزوجي مع الأسترالي نك كيريوس.

وشاركت فينوس في مباراتها رقم 91 في "غراند سلام"، علما أن بداياتها في ويمبلدون تعود إلى العام 1997 حيث شاركت للمرة 23 في البطولة.
 
 
المصدر: أ ف ب
