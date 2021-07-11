نيمار ينهار بعد خسارة البرازيل في نهائي كوبا أميركا (فيديو وصور)

#CopaAmérica 🏆
¡LO LINDO DEL FÚTBOL! Emotivo abrazo entre Messi 🇦🇷 y Neymar 🇧🇷 ¡ÍDOLOS!
🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/ecknhlv2VI
— Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021
#CopaAmérica 🏆
nah the soundtrack and neymar crying is killing me😭😭😭😂pic.twitter.com/qWZj1mvo7Y
— Anti Soneka Acc (@SubzDiary) July 11, 2021
This is the hardest video to see. Hearing Neymar crying, it breaks my heart.. 🤍viva o Brasil 🇧🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/MTOA2buoo2
— Liv (@imliv__) July 11, 2021
