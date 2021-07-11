رياضة

نيمار ينهار بعد خسارة البرازيل في نهائي كوبا أميركا (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
11-07-2021 | 05:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-841607-637615865934164039.jpg
Doc-P-841607-637615865934164039.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
لم يتمالك النجم البرازيلي نيمار نفسه، بعد الخسارة أمام الأرجنتين، في نهائي كوبا أمريكا لكرة القدم، فجر اليوم الأحد.
 
 


وانهار نيمار باكيا بعد إطلاق الحكم صافرة نهاية اللقاء معلنا فوز الأرجنتين بهدف أنخيل دي ماريا، ليحقق منتخب "التانغو" اللقب للمرة 15 في تاريخه.
 
 
 
 
 



وواصل نيمار البكاء في أحضان مدرب الأرجنتين، ليونيل سكالوني، كما حرص لياندرو باريديس زميله في باريس سان جيرمان، على مواساته.


ولم ينس نيمار وسط أحزانه أن يهنئ صديقه ليونيل ميسي، الذي توج باللقب اللاتيني لأول مرة في تاريخه بعد ثلاث محاولات فاشلة.
المصدر: وكالات
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2021-07-11
08:00 | 2021-07-11
03:00 | 2021-07-11
02:00 | 2021-07-11
16:00 | 2021-07-10
14:00 | 2021-07-10
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website