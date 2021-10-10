رياضة

لوكاكو وهازارد يغيبان عن بلجيكا في مواجهة إيطاليا بدوري الأمم الأوروبية

Lebanon 24
10-10-2021 | 02:00
أعلن روبرتو مارتينيز مدرب بلجيكا غياب الثنائي روميلو لوكاكو وإيدن هازارد عن مباراة إيطاليا في مدينة تورينو لتحديد صاحب المركز الثالث في دوري الأمم الأوروبية لكرة القدم غدا الأحد.

وقال مارتينيز في مؤتمر صحفي "روميلو لوكاكو يعاني من حمل عضلي زائد ونفس الأمر بالنسبة لإيدن هازارد".

وأضاف: "هما ليسا في أفضل حال للعب. سيغادران معسكر المنتخب الوطني لهذه المشكلة، ولا أعرف الوقت المطلوب لتعافيهما".

وأكد مارتينيز أن لوكاكو سيعود إلى بلجيكا، وليس إلى ناديه تشيلسي، وأصر على أنه لا توجد مشكلة مع عودة المهاجم إلى بلاده قبل باقي أفراد التشكيلة.

وأضاف مدرب بلجيكا: "بكل وضوح هناك تفاهم رائع بين الجهاز الطبي في الجانبين، ونحن نريد أن نفعل أفضل شيء لمصلحة اللاعب. كل قرار يتم اتخاذه بالاتفاق مع النادي".
وتتصدر بلجيكا التصنيف العالمي للاتحاد الدولي "الفيفا" لكنها قد تفقد موقعها إذا خسرت أمام إيطاليا في تورينو.

وقال مارتينيز بهذا الصدد: "نحن في المركز الأول على مدار ثلاث سنوات، ونريد الاحتفاظ بالمركز الأول، وهذا هدفنا باستمرار".

وخسرت بلجيكا في الدور نصف النهائي للبطولة أمام فرنسا بطلة العالم بنتيجة 3-2، فيما خسرت إيطاليا بطلة "يورو 2020" في قبل النهائي أمام إسبانيا 2-1.

وسيتقابل المنتخبان الإسباني والفرنسي على كأس البطولة غدا الأحد على ملعب "سان سيرو" في مدينة ميلان الإيطالية.
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
