سر بكاء مهاجم منتخب الأرجنتين في مباراة أوروغواي (صورة)

Lautaro Martinez on being emotional on the bench: "I thought of my family who were at the stadium, that's why I got emotional. That is sacrifice, to leave many things aside. My family has always accompanied me and I will forever be grateful for that." pic.twitter.com/ELpp2Martr
— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 11, 2021
