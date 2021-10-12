رياضة

سر بكاء مهاجم منتخب الأرجنتين في مباراة أوروغواي (صورة)

Lebanon 24
12-10-2021 | 05:00
رصد المتابعون لمباراة أروغواي والأرجنتين، في تصفيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم في أميركا الجنوبية، مهاجم الأرجنتين، لاوتارو مارتينيز، وهو يبكي على مقعد بعد أن تم استبداله خلال المباراة.

وشوهد مهاجم إنتر ميلان (24 عاما) وهو يذرف الدموع على مقاعد البدلاء، بعد أن سجل هدف الفوز الثالث لفريقه ضد أوروغواي، وهي لقطة أثارت جدلا وتساؤلات على مواقع التواصل، بحسب موقع "غول".
 
وفي أول رد منه على بكائه، أكد لاوتارو مارتينيز أنها كانت دموع الفرح وليس حزن، وذلك لأن هدفه في شباك أوروغواي كان الأول له في مسقط رأسه كلاعب دولي كبير.

وردا على سؤال حول سبب بكائه بعد فوز مريح للأرجنتين، قال لاوتارو للصحفيين: "من أجل ابنتي وعائلتي، أكثر من أي شيء آخر".

وقال: "لقد فكرت في عائلتي التي كانت في الملعب، ولهذا السبب تأثرت، هذه تضحية لترك أشياء كثيرة جانبا، لقد رافقتني عائلتي دائما وسأكون ممتنا لذلك إلى الأبد".

وكان لاوتاورو مارتينيز سجّل الهدف الثالث في مباراة أوروغواي، أمس الأحد، بعد تمريرة رودريغو دي باول العرضية المنخفضة بعد 17 دقيقة من الشوط الثاني.

وكان هدفه في أوروغواي هو الـ16 له مع المنتخب الأرجنتيني، كما ‏أنه ساعد فريقه إنتر ميلان على تحقيق الانتصارات، حيث سجل 5 ‏أهداف في آخر 8 مباريات لعبها مع النيراتزوري، ليرفع رصيده إلى ‏‏54 هدفا مع الفريق الإيطالي، ويدخل في القائمة الطويلة للمرشحين ‏للفوز بالكرة الذهبية.‏
المصدر: سبوتنيك
