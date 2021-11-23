رياضة

هدية غير متوقعة من مورينيو لأفينا

Lebanon 24
23-11-2021 | 08:00
Doc-P-889204-637732459630931122.jpg
Doc-P-889204-637732459630931122.jpg photos 0
قاد الشاب الغاني البديل، فيلكس أفينا-جيان، فريقه "روما" الإيطالي، للفوز بهدفين على مضيفه "جنوة" في دوري الدرجة الأولى الإيطالي بكرة القدم.

وسجل أفينا-جيان البالغ عمره 18 عاما هدفا قبل ثماني دقائق من النهاية، وركض للاحتفال مع مدربه جوزيه مورينيو، قبل أن يطلق تسديدة هائلة من خارج منطقة الجزاء، ليحسم الانتصار في الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع.

وحقق روما فوزه الثاني فقط في ثماني مباريات بكل المسابقات وتقدم فريق مورينيو إلى المركز الخامس بينما بقي "جنوة" في المركز 18.

وكشف جوزيه مورينيو عن وعده لنجم روما جيان بأنه سيشتري له زوجا جديدا من الأحذية "باهظة الثمن"، وفقا لموقع "فوتبول إيطاليا".

وقال مورينيو في حديثه عن هديته لجيان الذي ظهر للمرة الثالثة فقط في الدوري الإيطالي خلال مباراة جنوة،

"لقد وعدت فيليكس بشراء الأحذية التي يحبها، وهي باهظة الثمن حقا، وتكلفتها 800 يورو، لذلك ركض وقال لي ألا أنسى! صباح الغد، أول شيء أفعله هو شراء الأحذية له".
 

وأثنى مورينيو على قوة اللاعب الغاني قائلا، "فيليكس لديه هذا النوع من القوة، فهو يضغط على الخصم، ويجبره على ارتكاب الأخطاء".
 

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول مورينيو وهو يمنح أفينا جيان هديته "الحذاء"، وبدت على اللاعب الفرحة العارمة حيث رقص فرحا. 

 
 
 
المصدر: سبوتنيك
الأكثر قراءة

