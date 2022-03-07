رياضة

قتلى ومصابون.. مباراة كرة قدم تتحول إلى مأساة

Lebanon 24
07-03-2022 | 02:00
شهدت مباراة في الدوري المكسيكي لكرة القدم بين فريقي كويريتارو وأطلس، أحداث عنف دامية أسفرت عن سقوط قتلى ومصابين وفقا لتقارير صحفية.

وتوقفت المباراة التي أقيمت على ملعب "لا كوريغيدورا" معقل نادي كويريتارو، بعد أن شن جمهور أصحاب الأرض هجوما على مشجعي الضيوف.

وتحدثت تقارير إعلامية عن مقتل 17 شخصا من جراء الاشتباكات العنيفة بين الطرفين، وفقما ذكرت صحيفة "ماركا" الرياضية الإسبانية، فيما أصيب عشرات آخرون من بينهم جرحى في حالة حرجة.


ونقل المصابون إلى المستشفيات القريبة من الملعب، فيما لم تصدر حتى الآن تقارير رسمية تتعلق بالعدد الحقيقي للوفيات والإصابات.

وقال ماوريسيو كوري حاكم ولاية كويريتارو على "تويتر": "أدين بشدة أعمال العنف التي وقعت في ملعب لا كوريغيدورا. أصدرت تعليمات لتطبيق القانون بما يترتب عليه من عواقب".
وكانت النتيجة بين الفريقين تشير إلى تقدم أطلس بهدف دون مقابل، عندما اندلع الشجار بين الجمهور في المدرجات لينتقل لاحقا إلى خارج الملعب، وفقما ذكرت صحيفة "نيويورك تايمز" الأميركية.

وأعلنت رابطة الدوري المكسيكي تعليق باقي مباريات الجولة التاسعة، في حين قالت لجنة الانضباط في الاتحاد المكسيكي لكرة القدم إنها فتحت تحقيقا في الحادث.
المصدر: سكاي نيوز عربية
