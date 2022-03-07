قتلى ومصابون.. مباراة كرة قدم تتحول إلى مأساة

🚨⚽️ Disturbing and dark scenes in Mexico as a major brawl occured between the fans of Queretaro and Atlas. 22 people were injured, including two critically, and its been said their was killings too.
— @ESPNnl pic.twitter.com/yyejWOKPtA
— Your Football News (@YFNews) March 6, 2022
🚨⚽️ Disturbing and dark scenes in Mexico as a major brawl occured between the fans of Queretaro and Atlas. 22 people were injured, including two critically, and its been said their was killings too.
This is crazy between atlas and queretaro
pic.twitter.com/2evqkIKmSd
— AJP (@pricey43) March 6, 2022
This is crazy between atlas and queretaro