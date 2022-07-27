لأول مرة.. بطولة عالمية تحبس الأنفاس (فيديو)

Gulp. 😳
This is the first ever Highline Slackline World Championships, which took place at Laax in Switzerland last weekend.
At an altitude of 2252 meters on the Crap Sogn Gion, 31 athletes from all over the world competed in a number of insane gravity-defying events pic.twitter.com/rZDY46ODXD
— Euronews Culture (@euronewsculture) July 20, 2022
Gulp. 😳
This is the first ever Highline Slackline World Championships, which took place at Laax in Switzerland last weekend.
At an altitude of 2252 meters on the Crap Sogn Gion, 31 athletes from all over the world competed in a number of insane gravity-defying events pic.twitter.com/rZDY46ODXD