لأول مرة.. بطولة عالمية تحبس الأنفاس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-07-2022 | 02:00
أقيمت أول بطولة عالمية لرياضة Highline للسير على الحبال المشدودة فوق قمة جبل كراب سوغن غيون في سويسرا، الأسبوع الماضي.

وعلى ارتفاع 2252 مترا، شارك 31 رياضيا من أنحاء العالم يتنافسون في عدد من الأفعال المجنونة التي تتحدى الجاذبية، عبر حبل مشدود يصل طوله إلى 100 متر.
وفاز الفرنسي بينويت بروم البالغ 27 عاما بسباق Highline السريع للرجال، قاطعا 60 مترا في أقل من 38 ثانية.
بينما فازت الفرنسية لويز لينوبلي، بسباق الاستعراض للسيدات مع قفزة أمامية استعراضية تسمى Front Almighty Flip.

ولا تعد هذه الرياضة خطيرة كما تبدو، حيث يتم اتخاذ تدابير دقيقة لضمان أقصى درجات الأمان، بما في ذلك حزام الأمان الذي يعلق على الحبل المشدود الرئيسي، والذي يرتديه الرياضيون حول خصرهم.
 
