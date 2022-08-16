Advertisement

رياضة

عدّاء إسرائيلي يخسر "ماراثون" بطريقة محرجة.. هذا ما حصل معه في الثواني الأخيرة! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
16-08-2022 | 02:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-981154-637962270332723533.jpg
Doc-P-981154-637962270332723533.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
خطف العدّاء الألماني ريتشارد رينجر، الميدالية الذهبية لسباق الماراثون للرجال، المُقام ضمن فعاليات بطولة أوروبا متعددة الرياضات في مدينة ميونيخ الألمانية، بعدما تفوق على الإسرائيلي مارو تيفيري بطريقة مثيرة.
Advertisement

وبدا الإسرائيلي تيفيري، الذي كان متقدماً على نظرائه طيلة السباق، في طريقه لحصد الميدالية الذهبية، قبل أن ينجح رينجر في تخطيه في الأمتار الأخيرة.

وسرّع الألماني من خطواته ليتجاوز تيفيري، ويمنح بلاده أول ميدالية ذهبية في سباق ماراثون الرجال، بعدما قطع مسافة السباق في زمنٍ قدره ساعتان وعشر دقائق وإحدى وعشرون ثانية.

وحسب الموقع الرسمي للبطولة، فإن الميدالية الذهبية كانت في طريقها إلى تيفيري، الذي استقدمته إسرائيل من إثيوبيا ومنحته جنسيتها، لكن إصرار رينجر حال دون ذلك، خاصةً أن الألماني سرّع من خطواته في آخر 20 متراً فقط من الماراثون، الذي تصل مسافته إلى 42.195 كيلومتر.

وفوجئ تيفيري باقتراب رينجر منه، ومن هول الصدمة لم يستوعب ذلك، لينجح الألماني في تجاوزه وحرمانه من الذهبية بطريقة محرجة.

وبدا رينجر (32 عاماً)، غير قادر على تصديق فوزه بالذهبية، حيث أشار بأصبعه إلى صدره أكثر من مرة، قبل أن يتأكد من تحقيق هذا الإنجاز.


واكتفى الإسرائيلي بالميدالية الفضية بعدما حل في المركز الثاني، بعد أن قطع مسافة السباق في ساعتين وعشر دقائق وثلاث وعشرين ثانية، أي بفارق ثانيتين عن رينجر.

وجاء غاشاو أيال في المركز الثالث ليحقق الميدالية البرونزية، على حساب الألماني أمانال بيتروس الذي أنهى السباق بالمركز الرابع في ساعتين وعشر دقائق وتسع وثلاثين ثانية.
 
(عربي بوست)

رياضة

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
05:00 | 2022-08-16
23:00 | 2022-08-15
16:00 | 2022-08-15
14:00 | 2022-08-15
11:00 | 2022-08-15
08:00 | 2022-08-15
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website