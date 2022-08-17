Advertisement

تصرّف إنساني من عدّاء ضحّى بالسباق لإنقاذ منافِسه (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
17-08-2022 | 08:00
خطف العداء ناهويل كاربانا، من دولة أندورا، الأنظار خلال سباق 3000 متر، الذي أقيم ضمن فعاليات بطولة أوروبا متعددة الرياضات التي تستضيفها مدينة ميونيخ الألمانية.

وتوقف كاربانا عن الجري، بعدما انتبه إلى سقوط أحد زملائه، وهو الدنماركي أكسل كريستنسن، الذي اصطدمت قدمه بأحد الحواجز.
ووقع كريستنن على الأرض ولم يستطع إكمال السباق، حيث بدا الدنماركي جالساً وهو يتألم.


وفي الوقت الذي قرر فيه جميع العدائين مواصلة السباق، كان كاربانا هو الوحيد الذي فضّل مساعدة منافسه الدنماركي، وهي لفتة لاقت إعجاب الجمهور، الذي قام بالتصفيق له بحرارة.

وحرص كاربانا على إبعاد كريستنين عن مسار السباق، ثم أكمل المنافسة وحيداً، بعد أن سبقه الجميع، ليحتل المركز الأخير تحت وقع تصفيق الجماهير مرة أخرى، وهي لقطات تم توثيقها في مقطع فيديو آخر.


وأشادت صحيفة elperiodico الإسبانية بموقف العداء ناهويل كاربانا، ووصفت ما قام به "بالبطولي"، مؤكدة أنه قدم درساً لباقي العدائين الذي قرروا مواصلة السباق.

ويرى كاربانا أن تخليه عن فرصة التنافس في سباق 3000 متر موانع من أجل مساعدة نظيره الدنماركي "لا يجعله بطلاً".


وقال كاربانا: "كان من الممكن أن يكون قد تعرض إلى إصابة خطيرة، ففكرت في فعل أمر جيد، لذا قررت القيام بمساعدته".

وأضاف: "في الحقيقة لا أشعر بأنني بطل، فكل العدائين المتواجدين هنا أبطال، جميعنا يمكننا فعل شيء شبيه بهذا الأمر، يمكننا أن نساعد بعضنا البعض".
 
(عربي بوست)

