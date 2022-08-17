تصرّف إنساني من عدّاء ضحّى بالسباق لإنقاذ منافِسه (فيديو)

Sportsmanship at its very finest. 💕#Munich2022 #BackToTheRoofs
(@Euro_Champs) pic.twitter.com/oiGET4B51e
— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 16, 2022
Sportsmanship at its very finest. 💕#Munich2022 #BackToTheRoofs
.. another standing ovation from the crowd for Andorra’s Nahuel Carabana .. Axel Christensen of Denmark fell in the 3k steeple & Carbana sacrificed his race to stop and help him .. what a man .. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1dmWsazHhz
— Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) August 16, 2022
.. another standing ovation from the crowd for Andorra’s Nahuel Carabana .. Axel Christensen of Denmark fell in the 3k steeple & Carbana sacrificed his race to stop and help him .. what a man .. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1dmWsazHhz