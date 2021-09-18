دراسة أميركية جديدة تثبت تفوق لقاح موديرنا على فايزر "على المدى الطويل"

💡BREAKING—CDC study confirms the NIH-Moderna #COVID19 vaccine is more effective against #DeltaVariant hospitalizations than Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson. Vaccine efficacy for Delta🏥—Moderna 95%, Pfizer 80%, J&J 60%. VE also higher in age <74!🧵https://t.co/lsuqXTtZdl pic.twitter.com/PJVFfAzK5X