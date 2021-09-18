صحة

دراسة أميركية جديدة تثبت تفوق لقاح موديرنا على فايزر "على المدى الطويل"

18-09-2021 | 02:00
قارنت دراسة جديدة نشرها المركز الأميركي للسيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها، الجمعة، بين فعاليتي لقاحي موديرنا وفايزر ضد فيروس كورونا على مدى الطويل.

وأجرى باحثو المركز تحليلا على حوالي 3689 بالغا أدخلوا إلى المستشفيات لإصابتهم بكوفيد بشكل قاس من 11 حتى 15 اب 2021 وهي الفترة التي سبقت، وتشمل انتشار المتحورة دلتا.

وكان 12,9 بالمئة منهم ملقحون بشكل كامل بموديرنا و20,0 بلقاح فايزر/بايونتيك و3,1 بالمئة بجونسون أند جونسون.

وعلى مدى كل الفترة كان لقاح موديرنا فعالا بنسبة 93 في المائة ضد الاستشفاء، وفايزر 88 في المائة وجونسون أند جونسون 68 في المائة.
 
كان فقدان الفاعلية ضد الاستشفاء بالنسبة للقاح فايزر واضحا: فقد تراجع من 91 في المائة في الأيام الـ14 إلى 120 بعد التلقيح، إلى 77في المائة بعد أكثر من 120 يوما على التلقيح.

في المقابل تراجع موديرنا من 93 في المائة  الى 92 في المائة مقارنة مع الفترتين.

وشملت الدراسة أيضا تحليلا منفصلا عن مستويات أنواع مختلفة من الأجسام المضادة التي تثيرها اللقاحات أخذت من مئة متطوع.

وتبين أيضا أن لقاح موديرنا أنتج مستويات أعلى من الأجسام المضادة مقارنة بلقاحي فايزر وجونسون أند جونسون.

وهناك أبحاث متراكمة تشير إلى تفوق لقاح موديرنا على لقاح فايزر بينها دراسات أجراها مركز مكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها نشرت الأسبوع الماضي.

والأسباب لا تزال غير واضحة لكنها قد تكون لأن مستويات الجرعات أعلى - 100 ميكروغرام مقابل 30.

وقد يكون الأمر مرتبطا أيضا بالفترة الفاصلة بين الجرعتين، إذ إن فايزر يعطى بفارق ثلاثة أسابيع مقابل أربعة أسابيع لموديرنا.
 
وتعقد إدارة الغذاء والدواء الأميركية اجتماعا لكبار الخبراء المستقلين الجمعة لبحث مسألة إعطاء جرعات ثالثة من فايزر لجميع الأشخاص وليس فقط للاشخاص الذين يواجهون ضعفا في المناعة.
 
 

المصدر: الحرة
