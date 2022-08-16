تحذير من الكراسي الهزازة المخصصة للأطفال.. إليكم مخاطره

#Alert: CPSC and @Kids2Co are alerting consumers to at least one reported death in 2019 of an infant in a Bright Starts Rocker. Kids2 Bright Starts and Baby Einstein Rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in the Rockers. pic.twitter.com/JKKdXYHRsx
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 14, 2022
#Alert: CPSC and @Kids2Co are alerting consumers to at least one reported death in 2019 of an infant in a Bright Starts Rocker. Kids2 Bright Starts and Baby Einstein Rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in the Rockers. pic.twitter.com/JKKdXYHRsx