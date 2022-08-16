Advertisement

صحة

تحذير من الكراسي الهزازة المخصصة للأطفال.. إليكم مخاطره

16-08-2022 | 08:00
قال موقع "فيري ويل فاميلي" المتخصص في التربية، إن الكرسي الهزاز المخصص للأطفال ليس آمناً ويسبب الوفيات بين المواليد.

في الوقت نفسه أصدرت لجنة سلامة المنتجات الاستهلاكية بالولايات المتحدة تحذيرات من الكرسي الهزاز للأطفال بعد ربط وفاة 14 طفلاً باستخدامه، في حين قال الموقع الأميركي، إن الوفيات كانت بين عامي 2009 و2021.
تتماشى نصيحة لجنة السلامة مع تقرير أصدرته الأكاديمية الأميركية لطب الأطفال تؤكد أن هذه الكراسي لا تصلح للنوم.


حيث نصح الموقع بنقل الطفل إلى مكان "آمن" فور خلوده للنوم، وشدّد على أن الطفل يجب أن ينام على سطح مستوٍ ثابت مثل السرير، وأوضح الموقع أن الكراسي الهزازة تحافظ على هدوء الرُضّع الذين يفضّلون البقاء في وضعية مائلة قليلاً لكنها ليست آمنة.

في حين أوضح التقرير أن نوم الطفل في هذه الوضعية قد يجعل رأسه يميل إلى الأمام ويضغط على القصبة الهوائية، وإذا لم تكن لديه القوة اللازمة لتغيير وضعيته فقد يؤدي ذلك إلى الموت بسبب الاختناق الموضعي.

من جانبها قالت طبيبة الأطفال وخبيرة المراجعة الطبية في مؤسسة (سليب فاونديشن)، نيلونج فياس، إنه يمكن استخدام الكرسي الهزاز في أثناء النهار عندما يكون الطفل مستيقظاً، ولكنها تحبذ إزالة الكرسي من المنزل.
 
(عربي بوست)
