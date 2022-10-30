Advertisement

عربي-دولي

رجل يهاجم مركزا لقوات الحدود البريطانية بقنابل حارقة... ومن ثمّ ينتحر! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
30-10-2022 | 10:48
قال مصور من "رويترز" إن رجلا ألقى قنابل حارقة على مركز جديد لقوة الحدود البريطانية في دوفر بإنجلترا ثم انتحر.

وأضاف المصور أن المهاجم، وهو رجل أبيض يرتدي قميصا مخططا، وصل إلى المركز بسيارة رياضية بيضاء اللون من طراز "سيات". ثم نزل منها ورمى ثلاث قنابل حارقة، لم تشتعل إحداها.
وتابع أنه بعد الهجوم، لف الرجل حبلا متصلا بعمود معدني حول رقبته وانطلق بالسيارة، ليقتل نفسه.

وظهر في مقطع مصور نشره صحفي من قناة "جي.بي نيوز" التلفزيونية على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي العاملون بالمركز وهم يخمدون حريقا محدودا عند الحائط الخارجي للمبنى.

ووصلت الشرطة بعد دقائق وطوقت المنطقة.

ولم يصدر أي تعليق من الشرطة المحلية ووزارة الداخلية البريطانية على الأمر.
 
 
 
 
(العربية)
