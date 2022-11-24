Advertisement

معجزة من تحت أنقاض الزلزال المدمر... إنقاذ طفل بقي عالقاً لـ48 ساعة! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-11-2022 | 07:06
بعد يومين على وقوع زلزال أودى بحياة ما لا يقل عن 271 شخصا في إندونيسيا، نجحت عناصر الإغاثة في البلاد بإخراج طفل يُدعى أزكا من تحت الأنقاض بقي عالقاً هناك منذ يوم الاثنين.

وقال عنصر الإغاثة المتطوّع جيكسن كوليبو لوكالة "فرانس برس": "عندما أدركنا أن أزكا البالغ من العمر 6 سنوات لا يزال على قيد الحياة، انفجر الجميع بالبكاء وأنا كذلك"، مشيرا إلى أن ما حدث يشكل "معجزة".
وأظهر مقطع فيديو عملية إنقاذ أزكا من الأنقاض التي أحدثها الزلزال قرب منطقة سيانجور غرب جزيرة جاوة الإندونيسية.

وفي شريط الفيديو الذي نشرته سلطات منطقة بوغور في جاوة الغربية، ظهر عنصر الإنقاذ مبتسما وهو يحمل الصبي، بينما يركض عنصر آخر خلفهما ليمسك بيد الطفل، ثم يبدو أزكا وهو يشرب سائلا فيما يداعب عنصر الإنقاذ شعره.

وأشار كوليبو إلى أنّ الطفل كان موجودا بجوار جثة جدته، ونجا من الموت بفضل جدار صمد أمام الزلزال، مما حال دون انهيار جدار آخر فوقه.

كما أوضح أن "الطفل كان موجودا في الجهة اليسرى من المنزل، فوق أحد الأسرّة. وكان محميا بوسادة وعلى مسافة عشرة سنتيمترات من جدار خرساني".
 
وتابع: "لم نكن نتوقع أن يبقى على قيد الحياة بعد 48 ساعة، وإلا لكنّا بذلنا جهودا إضافية في الليلة السابقة للعثور عليه".




(العربية)

