معجزة من تحت أنقاض الزلزال المدمر... إنقاذ طفل بقي عالقاً لـ48 ساعة! (فيديو)

BREAKING: #BNNIndonesia Reports
Azka, a 4-year-old boy, was discovered alive beneath the ruins of his house three days or 40 hours after the 5.6 #earthquake in the village of #Nagrek, district of #Cianjur.
He is stable and recovering.
Death toll rises to 271 with 40 missing. pic.twitter.com/JtLnEM5qMm
— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 23, 2022
