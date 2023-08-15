Advertisement

هل سيحدث "زلزال كبير" قريباً؟

Lebanon 24
15-08-2023 | 05:10
كتب عالم الزلازل الهولنديّ فرانك هوغربيتس عبر حسابه على منصة "اكس": "ليست هناك زلازل كبيرة حتى الآن، كان توقعي أن أكبر نشاط زلزالي سيحدث على الأرجح في النصف الثاني من اب بعد الكثير من تراكم الطاقة والضغط".
 
 
أما معهد الأبحاث لرصد الهندسة بين الأجرام السماوية ذات الصلة بالنشاط الزلزالي، فقال إنّه "من المحتمل أن تحدث زلازل أكبر في النصف الثاني من اب".
 

 

 
 

