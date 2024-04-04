Advertisement

فيديو ينتشر لعبّارة تحترق.. الركاب اضطروا للقفز بالبحر

Lebanon 24
04-04-2024 | 04:11
Doc-P-1183070-638478260012320796.png
Doc-P-1183070-638478260012320796.png photos 0
اضطر ركاب للقفز إلى البحر هربا من حريق مشتعل في عبارة بخليج تايلاند في وقت مبكر من يوم الخميس، وعُلم بأن جميع الأشخاص الذين كانوا على متنها وعددهم 108 بخير.

وكانت العبارة التي تعمل ليلا من مقاطعة سورات ثاني على وشك الوصول إلى كو تاو، وهي مقصد سياحي شهير قبالة الساحل التايلاندي، عندما سمع أحد الركاب فجأة صوت فرقعة وأشتم ورائحة دخان.

وقال الراكب مايتري برومجامبا إنه رأى دخانا ونيرانا متصاعدة بعد أقل من خمس دقائق، وذلك عندما بدأ الناس بالصراخ وأطلقوا الإنذار. أضاف "بالكاد تمكنا من الحصول على سترات النجاة في الوقت المناسب. كان الأمر فوضويا. وكان الناس يبكون، وأنا أيضا بكيت".
 
 
 
 
وقال مسؤولون في سورات ثاني على فيسبوك إن من بين 108 أشخاص كانوا على متن العبارة، كان هناك 97 راكبا.

وأكدت إدارة العلاقات العامة بالمقاطعة أنه تم إنقاذ الجميع من دون وقوع إصابات.

وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة أشخاصا يهرعون خارج مقصورة العبارة وهم يرتدون سترات النجاة، فيما اجتاح دخان أسود كثيف العبارة. واشتعلت فيها النيران في وقت لاحق.

وقال مسؤولون إنه تم السيطرة على الحريق على الفور، مشيرين أنه اندلع أولا في المحرك، لكن السبب قيد التحقيق.(العربية)


