عربي-دولي

حرائق وأعمال شغب.. احتجاجات في العاصمة الفرنسية

Lebanon 24
28-11-2020 | 07:15
A-
A+
Doc-P-770205-637421873898911469.jpg
Doc-P-770205-637421873898911469.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
شهدت العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، السبت، احتجاجات تخللتها أعمال شغب وحرائق تنديدا بقانون جديد للحكومة يرى فيه معارضوه انتهاكا للحريات العامة.

وقال مراسل قناة الحرة إن وسط باريس شهد انتشارا أمنيا مكثفا وإغلاقا للطرقات، فيما أوضح قائد شرطة باريس أنه لم يعط إذنا بمظاهرات اليوم.

وشارك آلاف الصحفيين في احتجاجات باريس التي استخدمت الشرطة قنابل الغاز المسيل للدموع لتفريقها.

وفي صلب الاحتجاجات التي تصاعدت إلى أن أثارت أزمة سياسية، ثلاثة بنود من مشروع "قانون الأمن الشامل" الذي تلقّى الضوء الأخضر من الجمعية الوطنية الأسبوع الماضي، تتعلق بنشر صور ومقاطع فيديو لعناصر الشرطة أثناء أداء عملهم، واستخدام قوات الأمن للطائرات المسيرة ولكاميرات المراقبة.

ورأت التنسيقية الداعية إلى التجمعات أن "مشروع القانون هذا يهدف إلى النيل من حرية الصحافة وحرية الإعلام والاستعلام وحرية التعبير، أي باختصار الحريات العامة الأساسية في جمهوريتنا".

وتنص المادة 24 التي تركز عليها الاهتمام على عقوبة بالسجن سنة ودفع غرامة قدرها 45 ألف يورو لمن يبث صورا لعناصر من الشرطة والدرك بدافع "سوء النية".

وتؤكد الحكومة أن هذه المادة تهدف إلى حماية العناصر الذين يتعرضون لحملات كراهية ودعوات للقتل على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي مع كشف تفاصيل من حياتهم الخاصة.
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2020-11-29
10:30 | 2020-11-29
10:10 | 2020-11-29
10:06 | 2020-11-29
10:00 | 2020-11-29
09:30 | 2020-11-29
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
RSS
live news
interact with twitter in lebanon
sports in lebanon
top news in lebanon
Download our applications
go to lebanon
whats going on - lebanon
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
صحة
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
RSS
health in lebanon
women in lebanon
politics in lebanon
technology in lebanon
Download our applications
latest news
upcoming events
news on smart phones
apple news
Download our applications
RSS
whats on facebook
vip men on twitter
todays news
breaking news
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website