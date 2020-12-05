فرنسا.. اشتباكات بين الشرطة ومتظاهرين ضد قانون "الأمن الشامل" (فيديو)

Law enforcement in Paris is forced to retreat while anarchist black bloc militants run up and attack them at the riot. pic.twitter.com/XqTcWFRK76
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2020
BREAKING - Cars have been set on fire on the streets of Paris today as black bloc militants continue to rampage to protest the new security law. pic.twitter.com/fWb5gmPcJt
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 5, 2020
