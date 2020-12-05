عربي-دولي

فرنسا.. اشتباكات بين الشرطة ومتظاهرين ضد قانون "الأمن الشامل" (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-12-2020 | 17:54
شهدت شوارع العاصمة الفرنسية باريس اليوم السبت اشتباكات بين قوات الأمن ومتظاهرين رافضين لمشروع قانون "الأمن الشامل" الذي يجرم تداول صور رجال الشرطة.

ورشق المتظاهرون الشرطة بالحجارة والمفرقعات، فيما استخدم رجال الأمن الغاز المسيل للدموع لفض التجمعات، كما تم حرق عدد من السيارات جراء الاشتباكات.

وانطلقت احتجاجات مماثلة في مدن أخرى انضم إليها متظاهرو السترات الصفراء وتكتل النقابات العمالية.

ومشروع القانون يجرم تداول صور رجال الشرطة في ظروف معينة، وهو ما يصفه المعارضون بأنه يحد من حرية التعبير.

وكانت السلطات الفرنسية أعلنت بعد مواجهات السبت الماضي أنها ستعيد النظر في المادة 24 من قانون "الأمن الشامل" التي أشعلت الاحتجاجات.
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
