بومبيو وقع على شطب السودان من قائمة الدول الراعية للإرهاب

05-01-2021 | 17:15
أعلن وزير الخارجية الأميركي مايك بومبيو أنّه وقع على أمر شطب السودان من قائمة الدول الراعية للإرهاب.

وقال في تغريدة عبر تويتر:  "بعد أشهر من المفاوضات، وقعت على أمر شطب السودان من قائمة الدول الراعية للإرهاب وضمان تعويض ضحايا الإرهاب الأميركيين وعائلاتهم."
 
