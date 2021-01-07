عربي-دولي

مفاجأة لأميركا والعالم.. اجتياح الكونغرس من الألف إلى الياء (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
07-01-2021 | 06:10
كتبت صحيفة "الشرق الأوسط" تحت عنوان "اجتياح الكونغرس يهز أميركا وصورتها": "شهدت العاصمة الأميركية صدامات بين القوى الأمنية من جهة وأنصار الرئيس دونالد ترامب الذين اقتحم مئات منهم مبنى الكونغرس، وعطّلوا إجراءات المصادقة على فوز الرئيس المنتخب جو بايدن. وشكّل هذا التطور الخطير وغير المعتاد في الحياة السياسية بأميركا مفاجأة للأميركيين أنفسهم ولكثير من دول العالم. 
 
 


وحصلت هذه التطورات بعدما «تمرد» مايك بنس نائب الرئيس المنتهية ولايته الذي أدار جلسة المصادقة على انتخاب بايدن، وزعيم الغالبية الجمهورية في مجلس الشيوخ السيناتور ميتش ماكونيل، ورفضهما الاستجابة لمطالب ترمب بقلب نتائج انتخابات 3 تشرين الثاني الماضي.
 
 


وندّد الرئيس المنتخب بايدن باقتحام مبنى الكابيتول ووصفه بأنه {تمرد} و"اعتداء غير مسبوق" على الديمقراطية الأميركية. وقال في كلمة تعليقاً على أحداث الكونغرس: "أدعو هذه العصابة إلى وقف ما تفعله فوراً… أنا مصدوم وحزين بسبب اللحظات السوداء التي تعيشها بلادنا". وتابع: "ما يحدث الآن في مبنى الكونغرس لا يمثل الولايات المتحدة ولا شعبها ويجب أن ينتهي فوراً".
 
 
 
 


من جهته، توجه ترامب لأنصاره في شريط فيديو بثه على "تويتر": "أدرك ألمكم. لقد سرقت منا الانتخابات. لكن عليكم العودة إلى دياركم. يجب أن نلتزم بالسلام وبالقانون والنظام".
 
 
 
وبعد دعوة ترمب أنصاره إلى مغادرة مبنى الكابيتول، أعلن مسؤولون أميركيون أن مبنى الكونغرس أصبح آمناً من جديد، في حين بدأت قوات الأمن في إبعاد الحشود المؤيدة لترمب من داخله. وسرت توقعات بأن الديمقراطيين سيسعون إلى تسريع استئناف جلسة المصادقة على فوز بايدن بالرئاسة.

وتزامنت تطورات واشنطن مع انتصار للديمقراطيين في دورة الإعادة لانتخابات مجلس الشيوخ في ولاية جورجيا، إذ فاز القس رافاييل وارنوك وجون أسوف بمقعدي الولاية. ويعني ذلك أن هذه المؤسسة الدستورية بات يتقاسهما مناصفة الحزبان الديمقراطي والجمهوري، لكن صوت نائبة الرئيس المنتخب كامالا هاريس التي ترأس مجلس الشيوخ يعطي الغالبية للديمقراطيين". لقراءة المقال كاملاً إضغط هنا. 


