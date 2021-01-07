مفاجأة لأميركا والعالم.. اجتياح الكونغرس من الألف إلى الياء (فيديو وصور)

Replacing an American flag with a Trump flag... a reminder that this chaos isn’t aimed at a Congress that has done nothing for the Americans they claim to serve this year, but at the movement to oust Trump himself... pic.twitter.com/M8pioVSQEu
— Rachel Blevins (@RachBlevins) January 6, 2021
Replacing an American flag with a Trump flag... a reminder that this chaos isn’t aimed at a Congress that has done nothing for the Americans they claim to serve this year, but at the movement to oust Trump himself... pic.twitter.com/M8pioVSQEu
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ
CHAOS ON CAPITOL HILL: A massive crowd of protestors forced a lockdown as members of Congress inside debated over Republican challenges to Joe Biden's presidential victory. Some Trump supporters were chanting, "We took over the Capitol."
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/epwfQJCsDl pic.twitter.com/Ks9UccaI2z
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 6, 2021
CHAOS ON CAPITOL HILL: A massive crowd of protestors forced a lockdown as members of Congress inside debated over Republican challenges to Joe Biden's presidential victory. Some Trump supporters were chanting, "We took over the Capitol."
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/epwfQJCsDl pic.twitter.com/Ks9UccaI2z
Chaos ensues at the US Capitol as Pro-Trump rioters breach the building with Congress inside: https://t.co/n1xt4ErNGp pic.twitter.com/dRqLenzaQd
— CNN Photos (@CNNPhotos) January 6, 2021
Chaos ensues at the US Capitol as Pro-Trump rioters breach the building with Congress inside: https://t.co/n1xt4ErNGp pic.twitter.com/dRqLenzaQd
It may be tempting to laugh, but instead, look closer. This is a confession. She's there for "the revolution." This wasn't protest, or even a riot. It was a clear and specific attempt to overthrow the Congress. pic.twitter.com/Oh9ATeCF3y
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 7, 2021
It may be tempting to laugh, but instead, look closer. This is a confession. She's there for "the revolution." This wasn't protest, or even a riot. It was a clear and specific attempt to overthrow the Congress. pic.twitter.com/Oh9ATeCF3y