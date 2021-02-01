عربي-دولي

أب لـ7 أطفال.. الدكتور جمال يخسر معركته مع كورونا (صورة)

01-02-2021 | 10:30
توفي طبيب عربي وأب لسبعة أبناء إثر إصابته بكورونا، حيث أكد أنه لا يوجد وقت للجبناء في الحرب مع الفيروس، وظل يناضل حتى توفي بالمشفى الذي يعمل به، بحسب تقرير نشرته "روسيا اليوم". 

وذكرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية أن الدكتور جمال عثمان كان أحد قادة الفريق الذي يعالج المئات من مرضى كورونا في مستشفى ساوثميد في شمال بريستول ببريطانيا، لكنه أصيب بالفيروس وتوفي أمس الأحد بعد معركة طويلة مع المرض في العناية المركزة.
 


ونقلت الصحيفة عن زملائه قولهم إنه فقد شقيقه بسبب كورونا في أيلول الماضي، ولكن على الرغم من محاولة العديد من الأصدقاء والزملاء والأقارب إقناعه بالانتقال إلى قسم مختلف، اختار العودة إلى أجنحة فيروس كورونا في مستشفى ساوثميد.

ووصفه زملاؤه بأنه "كريم وهادئ وعضو مشهور للغاية في الفريق الطبي".

وقالوا إن الدكتور عثمان كان يدرك جيدا أنه معرض لخطر كبير في حال إصابته بكورونا، لكنه رفض ترك زملائه وأصر على مواجهة هذا الوباء.

ونعى اتحاد الأطباء السودانيين فرع المملكة المتحدة الدكتور الراحل، وكتب: "بقلوب مليئة بالحزن والأسى نحتسب عند الله تعالى د. جمال حسن عثمان الذي وافته المنية سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته".
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
