أب لـ7 أطفال.. الدكتور جمال يخسر معركته مع كورونا (صورة)

It is with great sadness we announce that medical consultant Dr Gamal Osman has sadly died following a long battle with COVID-19. Colleagues said that Gamal was a “generous, calm and an extremely popular member of the team” who was determined to help with the COVID efforts. pic.twitter.com/nFxA2zs8h3
— NursingNotes (@NursingNotesUK) January 29, 2021
بقلوب مليئة بالحزن والأسى نحتسب عند الله تعالى د/جمال حسن عثمان الذي وافته المنية صباح اليوم سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته
With profound sorrow we mourn the passing of our colleague DR GAMAL HASSAN OSMAN. May Allah bless
his soul with forgiveness#Covid19UK #bame#nhsheroes pic.twitter.com/nAKoyqFgE3
— SDU-UK (@uk_sdu) January 28, 2021
