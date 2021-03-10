عربي-دولي

موقف محرج لبايدن.. شاهدوا ماذا حصل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-03-2021 | 07:30
Doc-P-801517-637509558321024695.jpg
Doc-P-801517-637509558321024695.jpg photos 0
أثار الرئيس الأميركي، جو بايدن، من جديد موجة سخرية حيث وقع في موقف محرج عندما نسي على ما يبدو متحدثا في فعالية رسمية اسم وزير الدفاع للولايات المتحدة، لويد أوستين.

وألقى بايدن الاثنين كلمة بمناسبة عيد المرأة العالمي تحدث فيها عن النساء في القوات المسلحة وأعلن عن ترشيحه امرأتين لمنصبين في قيادتها.

وأراد بايدن أثناء الخطاب أن يوجه الشكر إلى وزير دفاعه، الذي كان واقفا إلى جانب الرئيس، لكنه تعلثم وبدا كأنه نسي اسم أوستين.
 
 


وقال بايدن: "أود أن أشكر الوزير.. الجنرال السابق.. ما زلت أسميه بالجنرال.. رفيقي الذي يدير هذه المؤسسة هناك".
 
 
واعتبر بعض المتابعين أن الرئيس نسي كذلك تسمية البنتاغون حيث لجأ إلى عبارة "هذه المؤسسة"، مع الإشارة إلى أن الرئيس تلفظ "الوزير أوستين" قبل ذلك خلال الكلمة عندما كان يقرأها من النص المتحرك.

وأثار هذا الوضع المحرج، الذي لفتت إليه اهتمام وسائل إعلام، وابلا من التعليقات الساخرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

المصدر: روسيا اليوم
