عربي-دولي

كندا.. مقتل امرأة وإصابة 6 آخرين بعملية طعن (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-03-2021 | 09:00
وقعت عملية طعن بشمال فانكوفر في كندا، أمس السبت بالتوقيت المحلّي، تسبّبت بمقتل امرأة وإصابة 6 أشخاص آخرين، وفق ما أفاد الشرطة الكندية.
 
وبحسب ما نقلت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" عن وسائل إعلام كندية، فقد تم طعن الضحايا داخل وخارج مكتبة "لين فالي"، فيما تم استدعاء أول المستجيبين إلى مكان الحادث حوالي الساعة الـ13:45 (بالتوقيت المحلي)، كما تم استدعاء فريق التحقيق المختص في جرائم القتل.

وكشف الشرطي، فرانك جانغ، عن احتجاز شخص، لديه سجل إجرامي سابق، للاشتباه به، بحسب ما ذكر موقع "NEWS 1130" الكندي.

وقال جانغ: "لماذا حدث هذا؟ نعتقد أننا نعرف من وماذا وأين ومتى.. إن مهمتنا الآن هي تحديد السبب".

وأضاف: "لا نعتقد أن هناك أي مخاطر أخرى على السلامة العامة... نعتقد أن لدينا المشتبه به الوحيد في الحجز".
 

 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
