ضحايا بإطلاق نار عشوائي في ولاية إنديانا الأميركية (فيديو)

أعلنت الشرطة الأميركية أنّها تحقّق في حادث إطلاق نار عشوائي داخل منشأة تابعة لشركة البريد "فيديكس" (FedEx) بالقرب من مطار إنديانابوليس في ولاية إنديانا.

وأفاد ضابط شرطة مدينة إنديانابوليس، جيني كوك، اليوم الجمعة، بأنّه تم استدعاء الضباط إلى موقع إطلاق النار حوالي الساعة 11 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، مشيراً إلى أنّه تم العثور على عدة ضحايا في المكان بدون ذكر العدد.



وتم الإبلاغ عن الحادث في منشأة "فيديكس" (FedEx) في 8900 من طريق "Mirabel Road" بإنديانابوليس، بحسب ما نقلت شبكة "روسيا اليوم" عن صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.بدوره، أصدر كريس بافندر، المتخصص في الشؤون العامة لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي في المدينة بياناً جاء فيه: "لم يتم طلب مساعدتنا في الوقت الحالي، ولكن كما هو الحال دائما، نحن على استعداد لتقديم الدعم حسب الحاجة".وتظهر صور وفيديوهات من مكان الحادث تواجداً مكثفاً للشرطة، فيما تشير التقارير الأولية إلى أنّ إطلاق النار وقع داخل المنشأة وخارجها، في ساحة انتظار السيارات.

Here's a look at the @FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport where multiple people were shot tonight. @wrtv has crews on the way to the scene. #WRTV https://t.co/ZoOuknFgWi pic.twitter.com/rpavdWhKBz

— Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) April 16, 2021

#Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting witness interview. https://t.co/nVFupcUTyO pic.twitter.com/if8vBtXrnS

Breaking: Initial details on mass casualty shooting at FedEx facility in Indy. Heading into work @wrtv A page for all available Chaplains was issued to deal with developing situation @wrtv pic.twitter.com/JKfHh56NjA