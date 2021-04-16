ضحايا بإطلاق نار عشوائي في ولاية إنديانا الأميركية (فيديو)

أعلنت الشرطة الأميركية أنّها تحقّق في حادث إطلاق نار عشوائي داخل منشأة تابعة لشركة البريد "فيديكس" (FedEx) بالقرب من مطار إنديانابوليس في ولاية إنديانا.
وأفاد ضابط شرطة مدينة إنديانابوليس، جيني كوك، اليوم الجمعة، بأنّه تم استدعاء الضباط إلى موقع إطلاق النار حوالي الساعة 11 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، مشيراً إلى أنّه تم العثور على عدة ضحايا في المكان بدون ذكر العدد.
