عربي-دولي

الرياح العاتية تهب على الصين... مقتل 11 شخصًا وخسائر مادية كبيرة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-05-2021 | 08:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-818532-637554772824495803.jpeg
Doc-P-818532-637554772824495803.jpeg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger

لقى 11 شخصًا مصرعهم وأصيب 102 آخرون بعد أن ضربت رياح قوية وعواصف رعدية، ليلة الجمعة/ السبت، مدينة نانتونغ بمقاطعة جيانغسو في شرق الصين.

واجتاح الطقس القاسي غير المعتاد دلتا نهر اليانغتسي في وقت متأخر من ليلة الجمعة، وكانت نانتونغ واحدة من أكثر المدن تضررا، حيث تسببت الرياح بانهيار مبان وأشجار، ودفعت الناس فى النهر.


وبحلول الساعة الثامنة من صباح اليوم السبت، أثر الطقس على 13688 شخصا في عدة مدن في جيانغسو، مما تسبب بخسائر اقتصادية مباشرة بأكثر من 16.4 مليون يوان.

ووصلت سرعة الرياح في نانتونغ إلى 45.4 متر في الثانية، وشهدت بعض المناطق عواصف برد شديدة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تم إجلاء 3050 شخصا بسبب انهيار منازلهم أو إلحاق أضرار جسيمة بها.

Extreme weather kills 11 in east China's Nantong


for more: https://t.co/IvnYpnxcFW pic.twitter.com/dIqJOqdsv8

 

 

Videos of a large destructive #storm hit #Jiangsu Nantong in #China's east coast last night. Sustained #hurricane force winds over 75 mph were recorded with gusts well over 100 mph. According to local media, the storm has killed 11 people and caused multiple injuries. pic.twitter.com/0g8H4RxpqH

 

A viral video on social media showed a plane parking at the Nantong airport swirled itself due to the strong wind. Airport staff later told the media that there were no injuries or property losses at the airport. https://t.co/B6tOcATFov https://t.co/fYhMD4Vmst pic.twitter.com/HZO1OjSrKq


المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
11:30 | 2021-05-01
11:00 | 2021-05-01
10:30 | 2021-05-01
10:00 | 2021-05-01
09:30 | 2021-05-01
09:20 | 2021-05-01
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رمضانيات
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website