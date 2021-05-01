الرياح العاتية تهب على الصين... مقتل 11 شخصًا وخسائر مادية كبيرة (فيديو)

لقى 11 شخصًا مصرعهم وأصيب 102 آخرون بعد أن ضربت رياح قوية وعواصف رعدية، ليلة الجمعة/ السبت، مدينة نانتونغ بمقاطعة جيانغسو في شرق الصين.

واجتاح الطقس القاسي غير المعتاد دلتا نهر اليانغتسي في وقت متأخر من ليلة الجمعة، وكانت نانتونغ واحدة من أكثر المدن تضررا، حيث تسببت الرياح بانهيار مبان وأشجار، ودفعت الناس فى النهر.



وبحلول الساعة الثامنة من صباح اليوم السبت، أثر الطقس على 13688 شخصا في عدة مدن في جيانغسو، مما تسبب بخسائر اقتصادية مباشرة بأكثر من 16.4 مليون يوان.ووصلت سرعة الرياح في نانتونغ إلى 45.4 متر في الثانية، وشهدت بعض المناطق عواصف برد شديدة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، تم إجلاء 3050 شخصا بسبب انهيار منازلهم أو إلحاق أضرار جسيمة بها.

Extreme weather kills 11 in east China's Nantong



