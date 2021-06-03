عربي-دولي

جدة رشيدة طليب تحولت إلى نجمة.. شاهدوها على غلاف "واشنطن ريبورت"! (صورة)

Lebanon 24
03-06-2021 | 08:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-829568-637583006835339652.jpg
Doc-P-829568-637583006835339652.jpg photos 0
علقت النائبة الديمقراطية الأميركية من أصل فلسطيني، رشيدة طليب، على ظهور صورة جدتها على غلاف مجلة "واشنطن ريبورت".

وكتبت طليب في تغريدة على "تويتر" أن ابتسامة جدتها تجعلها ترغب في الكفاح بقوة من أجل حقوق الإنسان الفلسطيني.

وأضافت: "أردتها أن تعرف أن العالم يراها، وأن هناك حركة متنامية تؤمن بحق الفلسطينيين في العيش بكرامة إنسانية، الرجاء الاستمرار في مناصرة ورفع الأصوات الفلسطينية".
 
وأكدت النائبة التقدمية أنه لا يمكن السماح للولايات المتحدة بتمكين العنف والقمع لشعب بأسره.
المصدر: وكالات
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website