الكونغرس الأميركي يقر مليار دولار لتمويل "القبة الحديدية" الإسرائيلية

Lebanon 24
24-09-2021 | 01:00
وافق مجلس النواب الأميركي، الخميس، على مشروع قانون يوفر مليار دولار لتمويل القبة الحديدية الإسرائيلية.

ويذهب مشروع القانون الآن، إلى مجلس الشيوخ للتصويت عليه، رغم أنه لم يتم تحديد موعد ذلك بعد، وفق شبكة أخبار "سي أن أن".

والثلاثاء الماضي، أثار الديموقراطيون في مجلس النواب عاصفة من ردود الفعل الغاضبة بعدما سحبوا من مشروع قانون آخر مبلغ مليار دولار مخصّصة لتمويل هذا النظام المضادّ للصواريخ، وفق وكالة فرانس برس.
وبحسب وسائل إعلام أميركية، فإنّ الديمقراطيين سحبوا هذا المبلغ من مشروع قانون مخصّص لتمويل الحكومة الفدرالية بعد ضغوط مارسها عليهم نواب من الجناح اليساري للحزب، رفضوا أن يتمّ الربط في نصّ واحد بين القبّة الحديدية وتمويل حكومتهم.

وتم تضمين مبلغ المليار دولار المخصص لنظام الدفاع الجوي الإسرائيلي في البداية في التشريع الذي نظر فيه مجلس النواب في وقت سابق من الأسبوع، ولكن تم حذف البند من النسخة النهائية "لاسترضاء مجموعة من التقدميين الذين قالوا إنهم سيرفضون التشريع ما لم يتم شطب هذا التمويل منه، وفق "سي أن أن".

وكان القادة الجمهوريون أعلنوا أنّهم لن يصوّتوا في مجلس الشيوخ لصالح مشروع القانون الذي سحب منه تمويل القبة الحديدية، في قرار يعني عملياً وأد هذا النصّ في المهد.
 
المصدر: الحرة
