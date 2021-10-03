فقدان الاتصال مع 70 مهاجراً في البحر بعد مغادرتهم ليبيا

Call for help from 70 people in distress in the #CentralMed! While we know thanks to #Seabird @seawatchcrew that they’re okay and on board the Italian supply ship Asso29, a rescue is only complete with disembarkation at a Port of Safety. No more #pushbacks, bring them to #Italy!
— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) October 2, 2021
