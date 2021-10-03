عربي-دولي

فقدان الاتصال مع 70 مهاجراً في البحر بعد مغادرتهم ليبيا

Lebanon 24
03-10-2021 | 03:15
أعلنت منظمة "ألارم فون" فقدانها الاتصال مع 70 مهاجراً غير شرعي، كانوا على متن قارب غادر السواحل الليبية قبل 4 أيام، معتبرة إياهم في عداد المفقودين.

وقالت "ألارم فون"، وهي منظمة غير حكومية، إنها فقدت الاتصال بالمهاجرين عندما كانوا في منطقة بحث تتبع مالطا، وعلى بعد 20 كيلومترا من المياه الإيطالية، دون الإبلاغ عن إنقاذهم أو وصولهم إلى البر.
 
