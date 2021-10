"بلومبيرغ": أردوغان يسعى للحصول على صفقة أسلحة خلال لقائه بايدن

🎧 @aaronstein1 joins our podcast to discuss #Turkey's latest request to the US for the purchase 40 F-16 jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, and explain why it could be the end point of Ankara's S-400 to F-35 to CAATSA saga: https://t.co/cjuzajs4I0 pic.twitter.com/F1c8GVCD7I