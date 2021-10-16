عربي-دولي

الخارجية الأميركية تدين الهجوم على مسجد شيعي في قندهار

Lebanon 24
16-10-2021 | 06:00
ادانت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية الهجوم على مسجد شيعي في مدينة قندهار الأفغانية، الجمعة، والذي أدى إلى مقتل 41 شخصا على الأقل وإصابة العشرات.

وقال المتحدث باسم الخارجية، نيد برايس" ندين بشدة الهجوم على مسجد شيعي في قندهار اليوم، وهو ثالث هجوم من نوعه هذا الشهر".

وأضاف برايس في تغريدة على تويتر "نقدم تعازينا للضحايا وأسرهم. للشعب الأفغاني الحق في العيش والعبادة في سلام وأمان أيا كان الدين أو المعتقد الذي يختاره".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
المصدر: الحرة
