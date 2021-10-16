الخارجية الأميركية تدين الهجوم على مسجد شيعي في قندهار

We strongly condemn the attack on a Shia mosque in Kandahar today, the third such attack this month, and offer our condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people have the right to live and worship in peace and safety whichever religion or belief they choose.
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 15, 2021
