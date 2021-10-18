البنتاغون يعلن أن "أبواب الناتو مفتوحة" أمام جورجيا وأوكرانيا

Wheels down in Georgia. The United States is committed to helping Georgia build its defense capacity and advance its Euro-Atlantic integration, and I’m looking forward to my meetings here. pic.twitter.com/TJy25tfn90
— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 18, 2021
Wheels down in Georgia. The United States is committed to helping Georgia build its defense capacity and advance its Euro-Atlantic integration, and I’m looking forward to my meetings here. pic.twitter.com/TJy25tfn90