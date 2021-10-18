عربي-دولي

البنتاغون يعلن أن "أبواب الناتو مفتوحة" أمام جورجيا وأوكرانيا

Lebanon 24
18-10-2021 | 05:00
قالت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) إن وزير الدفاع لويد أوستن، سيؤكد خلال زيارته لكييف وتبيليسي على أن "أبواب الناتو مفتوحة" أمام أوكرانيا وجورجيا.
 
 
 
 
هذا وقال وزير الدفاع الأميركي خلال زيارته إلى جورجيا، اليوم الاثنين، إن واشنطن ستعمل على دعم جورجيا في المجال العسكري من خلال تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية.

وكتب أوستن على صفحته في "تويتر": "الولايات المتحدة ملتزمة بمساعدة جورجيا على تقوية دفاعاتها وتعزيز التعاون في إطار التكامل الأوروأطلسي".

وفي وقت سابق صرح البنتاغون بأن وزير الدفاع سيبحث خلال زيارته إلى أوكرانيا وجورجيا آفاق عضوية البلدين في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).

ومن المقرر أيضا أن يزور أوستن رومانيا أيضا، وسيناقش الوضع في البحر الأسود خلال جولته مع قادة الدول الثلاث.

وقالت وزارة الدفاع الأميركية إن "الدول الثلاث على حدود البحر الأسود، لذلك سوف يتحدث أوستن مع قادتها حول الأمن ... وسيسعى إلى تعزيز التعاون بين هذه الدول".

كذلك من المقرر أن يلتقي أوستن بالجنود الأميركيين المتمركزين في هذه الدول.

المصدر: روسيا اليوم
