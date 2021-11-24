عربي-دولي

طهران تتعهد بـ "فتح صفحة جديدة" مع الإمارات

Lebanon 24
24-11-2021 | 23:30
تعهدت طهران بفتح فصل جديد في العلاقات مع الإمارات بعد لقاء لنائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني، علي باقري كني، بمسؤولين إماراتيين في دبي.

وكشف باقري في تغريدة على توتير أنه التقى في دبي بمستشار الرئاسة الإماراتية، أنور قرقاش، ووزير الدولة، خليفة المرر، واصفا اللقاء بأنه كان "وديا".

وأشار المسؤول الإيراني إلى أنه تم الاتفاق على فتح "فصل جديد" في العلاقات بين البلدين.
 
ويأتي اللقاء بعد أيام من ترحيب طهران بزيارة وزير الخارجية الإماراتي،الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان، إلى العاصمة السورية الأسبوع الماضي.

واعتبرت إيران، أبرز الحلفاء الإقليميين لبشار الأسد، أن عودة العلاقات بين دول عربية ودمشق تصب في صالح "كل دول المنطقة".

وتأخذ دول خليجية على الأسد تحالفه الوثيق مع إيران التي تتهمها بـ"التدخل" في دول المنطقة ودعم أطراف مسلحة في لبنان والعراق واليمن.

يذكر أن الإمارات شاركت، الأربعاء الماضي، في بيان مشترك، صدر في ختام اجتماع عقدته في الرياض مجموعة العمل التابعة للطرفين حول إيران، يوجه تحذيراً مشتركاً إلى إيران، متّهمين إيّاها بـ"التسبّب بأزمة نووية" وبزعزعة استقرار الشرق الأوسط بصواريخها البالستية وطائراتها المسيّرة.
المصدر: الحرة
