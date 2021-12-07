عربي-دولي

الحكومة الإثيوبية تعلن استعادة مدينتين استراتيجيتين

Lebanon 24
07-12-2021 | 00:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-894281-637744559881949240.jpg
Doc-P-894281-637744559881949240.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أعلنت الحكومة الاثيوبية، الاثنين، أنها استعادت مدينتي ديسي وكومبولشا الاستراتيجيتين في شمال البلاد، بعد أكثر من شهر على إعلان مقاتلي جبهة تحرير شعب تيغراي السيطرة عليهما.

وجاء في تغريدة للمكتب الإعلامي للحكومة أن "قوات الأمن الباسلة حررت مدينتي ديسي التاريخية وكومبولشا التجارية والصناعية".
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
03:39 | 2021-12-07
03:30 | 2021-12-07
03:00 | 2021-12-07
02:30 | 2021-12-07
02:00 | 2021-12-07
01:30 | 2021-12-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website