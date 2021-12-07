الحكومة الإثيوبية تعلن استعادة مدينتين استراتيجيتين

UPDATE: PM @AbiyAhmedAli led troops takeover the towns of Bati, Gerba, Kersa, Degan, Dessie & Kombolcha from the terrorist TPLF insurgents. #PMOEthiopia
— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) December 6, 2021
UPDATE: PM @AbiyAhmedAli led troops takeover the towns of Bati, Gerba, Kersa, Degan, Dessie & Kombolcha from the terrorist TPLF insurgents. #PMOEthiopia
We left #NorthShoa, #kombolcha & #Dessie as part of our plan. There was no organized unit to ‘liberate’ these towns and the residents know it & #Abiy’s generals know it. Things are going according to our plan. The rest is just circus.
As we always say, #TigrayShallPrevail!
— Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) December 6, 2021
We left #NorthShoa, #kombolcha & #Dessie as part of our plan. There was no organized unit to ‘liberate’ these towns and the residents know it & #Abiy’s generals know it. Things are going according to our plan. The rest is just circus.