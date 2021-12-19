عربي-دولي

الأمن الإسرائيلي يستخدم روبوتاً لفحص حقيبة مشبوهة في القدس (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-12-2021 | 10:30
Doc-P-898611-637755155698248111.jpg
Doc-P-898611-637755155698248111.jpg photos 0
استخدمت قوات الأمن الإسرائيلية روبوتاً لفحص حقيبة مشبوهة تم العثور عليها أمس السبت قرب باب العامود في القدس الشرقية.

وأكدت تقارير إسرائيلية أن قوات الأمن أغلقت بعض الوقت ضواحي باب العامود واستخدمت جهاز تدمير هيدروديناميكا تم تركيبه بروبوت متحكم عن بعد بغية فحص الحقيبة المشبوهة.

وكشف الفحص أن الحقيبة كانت مليئة بأغراض عادية، ثم فحصها خبراء متفجرات أيضاً.

وتداول نشطاء في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات تظهر عملية فحص الحقيبة ومواطنين فلسطينيين وهم يتابعونها ويستهزئون بقوات الأمن الإسرائيلية.
 
 

14:04 | 2021-12-19
14:00 | 2021-12-19
13:30 | 2021-12-19
13:00 | 2021-12-19
12:30 | 2021-12-19
12:00 | 2021-12-19
