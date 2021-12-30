واشنطن تنتقد اعتقال صحفيين وإغلاق موقع إخباري في هونغ كونغ

Deeply concerned by the closure of Stand News and related arrests in Hong Kong. A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press. We call on the Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting the independent media and release those unjustly detained.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 30, 2021
