واشنطن تنتقد اعتقال صحفيين وإغلاق موقع إخباري في هونغ كونغ

30-12-2021 | 03:00
دعا وزير الخارجية الأميركي، أنتوني بلينكن، سلطات هونغ كونغ إلى إطلاق سراح "المحتجزين ظلما"، معربا عن "بالغ القلق" إزاء إغلاق موقع إخباري وما اتصل به من اعتقالات.

وقال بلينكن في تغريدة "أشعر بقلق بالغ إزاء إغلاق (موقع) ستاند نيوز، وما يتصل بذلك من اعتقالات في هونغ كونغ".
 
المصدر: الحرة
