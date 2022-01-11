الخارجية الأميركية تندد بعقوبات صينية ضد مفوضين في لجنة حريات دينية

The United States rejects the PRC’s sanctions on @USCIRF officials committed to advancing human rights, including for predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. https://t.co/r0whgV5Xa5 https://t.co/6KxWoVropX
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 10, 2022
