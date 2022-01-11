عربي-دولي

الخارجية الأميركية تندد بعقوبات صينية ضد مفوضين في لجنة حريات دينية

Lebanon 24
11-01-2022 | 03:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-905884-637774825036894944.jpg
Doc-P-905884-637774825036894944.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
نددت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، الاثنين، بعقوبات فرضتها الصين على أربعة مفوضين من اللجنة الأميركية للحرية الدينية الدولية، وقالت إن هذه العقوبات تمثل "إهانة أخرى من قبل جمهورية الصين الشعبية ضد الحقوق في العالم".

وفرضت بكين، الشهر الماضي، عقوبات بحق رئيسة اللجنة، نادين ماينز، ونائب الرئيس، نوري تركل، والمفوضين أنوريما بهارغافا، وجيمس كار.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان إن الصين كانت قد فرضت عقوبات في السابق على ثلاثة مفوضين سابقين أو حاليين في اللجنة، بالإضافة إلى عشرات من المسؤولين الأميركيين الحاليين أو السابقين أو المنظمات الأميركية التي تدعم الديمقراطية واحترام حقوق الإنسان حول العالم.

وأضافت الوزارة أن كل هذه العقوبات غير مبررة، مشددة "لن تردعنا هذه الأفعال"، و"ستبقى الولايات المتحدة ملتزمة بالدفاع عن حقوق الإنسان حول العالم"، و"سنواصل استخدام كل التدابير الديبلوماسية والاقتصادية لتعزيز محاسبة (المسؤولين عن خرق تلك الحقوق)".

وعبرت الوزارة عن تضامنها مع اللجنة وكوادرها.
 
 
وأضافت أن محاولات بكين المستمرة لتخويف وإسكات أولئك الذين يدافعون من أجل حقوق الإنسان لا تسهم إلا في زيادة التدقيق الدولي في الإبادة الجماعية والجرائم ضد الإنسانية الجارية في شينغيانغ. 

وجددت الولايات المتحدة دعوة الصين "إلى وقف أعمال القمع" التي "تقوض النظام الدولي"، مؤكدة أنها "تدعم وتقف إلى جانب أولئك الذين يتكلمون باسم حقوق الإنسان والحريات الأساسية، بما في ذلك حرية الدين أو المعتقد".
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
08:00 | 2022-01-11
07:30 | 2022-01-11
07:00 | 2022-01-11
05:30 | 2022-01-11
05:00 | 2022-01-11
04:30 | 2022-01-11
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website