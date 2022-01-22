طهران: على واشنطن رفع العقوبات

Remove all the barbaric maximum pressure sanctions. Accept a reasonable verification process if you have no intention of cheating Iranian people again. Provide assurances so Iranians know you won't violate the deal again. Iran won't accept threats or deadlines during negotiations https://t.co/nHoVhUJNRs
— Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) January 20, 2022
