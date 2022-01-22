عربي-دولي

طهران: على واشنطن رفع العقوبات

Lebanon 24
22-01-2022 | 02:00
دعا مستشار فريق التفاوض في الملف النووي الإيراني محمد مرندي واشنطن إلى قبول “مسار منطقي” للتحقق من رفع العقوبات لإثبات جديتها في التفاوض.

وفي رده على المبعوث الأميركي الخاص لإيران روبرت مالي طالب مرندي عبر “تويتر” برفع جميع العقوبات التي وصفها بالهمجية.

كما طالب واشنطن عبر مالي، بالقبول بعملية تحقق منطقية، “إن لم تكن لديها نية لخداع الشعب الإيراني مرة أخرى”.

وشدد منردي على أنّ طهران لن تقبل التهديدات.
 
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
