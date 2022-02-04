عربي-دولي

مجموعة قرصنة روسية تستهدف "كيانا غربيا" في أوكرانيا... اليكم التفاصيل

04-02-2022 | 03:00
كشف تقرير من شركة متخصصة بالأمن السيبراني، أن مجموعة قرصنة مرتبطة بروسيا استهدفت "كيانا حكوميا غربيا" في أوكرانيا.

ولم يفصح تقرير لشركة "بالو ألتو نيتوركس" عن الجهة الحكومية الغربية التي استهدفتها مجموعة القرصنة، لكنه أشار إلى أنها "تتبعت مهمة القرصنة الروسية من خلال تحليل لنطاقات الويب التي تم تصميمها بهدف زرع برامج ضارة في الحواسيب في أوكرانيا".

وتحشد روسيا أكثر من 100 ألف جندي على طول الحدود مع أوكرانيا، وسط مخاوف من اندلاع حرب، رغم إنكار موسكو لأي خطط للغزو، ولكنها تطالب بضمانات أمنية ووعد من الناتو بعدم السماح لأوكرانيا بالانضمام لهم.

وأوضحت "بالو ألتو نيتوركس" أن مجموعة القرصنة تطلق على نفسها اسم "جاماريدون" أو "الدب البدائي"، وهي أحدى أكثر المجموعات التي تستهدف الأنشطة الأوكرانية.

وفي نوفمبر الماضي، أشارت أوكرانيا إلى أن مجموعة "جاماريدون" تتبع لأجهزة الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي المتمركزة في شبه جزيرة القرم.

ولم ترد السفارة الروسية في واشنطن على استفسارات وكالة رويترز حول هذه المزاعم.

وقال متحدث باسم "بالو ألتو نتوركس" إنه "بالنظر إلى الخطوات والدقة التي تنطوي عليها هذه الحملة، يبدو أنها ربما كانت محاولة محددة ومتعمدة لاستهداف منظمة حكومية غربية".
 
 
 
وكانت المسؤولة عن الأمن الإلكتروني في البيت الأبيض، آن نويبرغر، قد قالت في تصريحات الأربعاء "إن روسيا قد تستخدم الهجمات الإلكترونية كجزء من جهودها لزعزعة استقرار أوكرانيا".
المصدر: الحرة
