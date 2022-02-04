عربي-دولي

من قمرة القيادة.. فيديو يوثق المواجهة البريطانية الروسية

Lebanon 24
04-02-2022 | 12:30
أظهرت لقطات فيديو صوّرت من داخل قمرة قيادة قاذفة روسية لحظات اقتراب مقاتلة حربية بريطانية منها، قرب الأجواء البريطانية، قبل يومين.

ونشرت وزارة الدفاع الروسية مقطع الفيديو، بعد إعلان لندن أن 4 مقاتلاتها الحربية من طراز "تايفون" اعترضت 4 من الطائرات الحربية الروسية من طراز  "بير" بالقرب من المجال الجوي لأسكتلندا.
 
وتظهر اللقطات أحد الطيارين في الطائرة الحربية الروسية، قبل أن ترصد المقاتلة الحربية البريطانية، التي شاهدها الطيارون بالعين المجردة من جهة اليسار، ولم تكن تبتعد كثيراً عنهم.
وفي وقت لاحق، شوهدت طائرة حربية بريطانية من جهة اليمين.

وقالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إن طائراتها كانت تحلق بما يتفق بدقة مع اللوائح الدولية فوق المياه المحايدة، وفق شبكة "سكاي نيوز" البريطانية.

وأضاف سلاح الجو البريطاني أن طائرات "تايفون" أقلعت من القاعدة الجوية في لوسيموث شمالي بريطانيا، بعدما رُصدت أجسام مجهولة تقترب من المملكة المتحدة.

وأكد أن الطائرات الحربية الروسية لم تدخل المجال الجوي البريطاني.
وقال سلاح الجو البريطاني إنه يعترض ويرافق "بشكل روتيني" طائرات روسية تدخل إلى منطقة الاهتمام البريطانية، التي لا تعني المجال الجوي للمملكة المتحدة فحسب بل يصل إلى الأجواء الدولية التي تتحمل بريطانيا جزءا من المسؤولية فيها مثل المراقبة الجوية.
 
وقال سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني إنه "يعمل بشكل وثيق مع شركاء الناتو لمراقبة مثل هذه الطائرات".
 
ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت يرتفع منسوب التوتر بين روسيا والغرب، على خلفية الحشود العسكرية التي وضعتها موسكو على حدود أوكرانيا.
 
 
 
