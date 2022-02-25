عربي-دولي

فيديو مروّع... دبابة روسية تسحق سيارة تقودها سيدة مسنّة قرب كييف!

Lebanon 24
25-02-2022 | 10:30
أظهرت مقاطع مصورة في أوكرانيا لحظات مروعة لحادثة سحق سيارة مدنية بواسطة دبابة روسية في إحدى ضواحي العاصمة كييف.

ووقع الحادث، الذي تم تصويره من عدة زوايا، عندما كانت الدبابة الروسية تسير عكس الاتجاه على طريق رئيسي يمر بمنطقة سكنية.

لكن، فجأة وعندما اقتربت المدرعة المسرعة من سيارة مدنية كانت تسير في الاتجاه المعاكس، انحرفت نحوها وسحقتها وسارت فوقها للحظات ومن ثم رجعت للخلف وأكملت طريقها.

لحسن الحظ، نجت سائقة السيارة المدنية من الحادث المروع بأعجوبة، كما أفادت تقارير محلية.

وفي مقطع مصور آخر، ظهر مجموعة من الرجال وهم يحاولون اخراج سيدة مسنة كانت عالقة داخل السيارة.

ونشر مغردون مقاطع فيديو متعددة للحادث على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث أفاد من نشروها على تويتر أن الحادث وقع في مدينة أوبولون شمالي كييف.
 
المصدر: الحرة
