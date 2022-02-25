فيديو مروّع... دبابة روسية تسحق سيارة تقودها سيدة مسنّة قرب كييف!

Russian tank crushes civilian car. Miraculously, the driver was rescued.
A poignant portrayal of Putin’s cowardly war. pic.twitter.com/Tb8fsOQlbt
— Charlotte Salomon (@SalomonSoup) February 25, 2022
NEW - Russian tank crushes car with civilian inside in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/RTEWck0tQw
— tomorraw.com (@tomorrawdotcom) February 25, 2022
