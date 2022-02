رئيس أوكرانيا: تصدينا للعدو.. وكل من يريد المساعدة سنسلحه

"Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country please come over, we will give you weapons."



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says those who are defending Ukraine are 'heroes'.https://t.co/QsK7b8JUh3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233, YT pic.twitter.com/HRuv5PGmG4