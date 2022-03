نهاية مؤلمة لعائلة أوكرانية كانت تهرب من الموت.. صورٌ ترصد للمأساة

Please know their names and read their story. Tetiana Perebyinis, 43, and her two children – Alisa, 9, and Mykyta, 18, – killed by Russian soldiers who deliberately fired mortar shells at #Irpin evacuation route used by civilians.#Ukraine #RussiaWarCrimes https://t.co/Ixy702qbMB pic.twitter.com/fzbVKDpENJ