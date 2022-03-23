عربي-دولي

بعد الحديث عن احتمال هجمات كيماوية في اوكرانيا...هكذا ردت روسيا!

Lebanon 24
23-03-2022 | 03:15
تبادلت روسيا الاتهامات مع الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا في الأمم المتحدة، الثلاثاء، بشأن احتمال شن هجوم بأسلحة كيماوية في أوكرانيا.


ونقل حساب البعثة الروسية في الأمم المتحدة على "تويتر" عن دميتري بوليانسكي، نائب سفير روسيا لدى الأمم المتحدة، قوله: "نرى سيناريو في أوكرانيا يشبه الهجمات الكيماوية المدبرة التي وقعت في سوريا، ونظمت من جانب جماعات إرهابية بمساعدة المخابرات الغربية والمنظمات غير الحكومية سيئة السمعة مثل (الخوذات البيضاء)".
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
