بعد الحديث عن احتمال هجمات كيماوية في اوكرانيا...هكذا ردت روسيا!

#Polyanskiy: We see a pattern in #Ukraine that's similar to orchestrated chemical incidents in #Syria, which were staged by terrorist groups with the help of Western intelligence and notorious NGOs like the “White Helmets” and used as a pretext to accuse 🇸🇾authorities of CW use. pic.twitter.com/9bSkxbTmgc
— Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 22, 2022
